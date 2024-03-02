Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP announces names of 5 candidates from Delhi, 4 sitting MPs replaced; check full list

The BJP on Saturday released the first list of 5 candidates from Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party has revised its candidates on majority of the seats of the national capital. In the last two Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won all the 7 Delhi Lok Sabha seats.

Here is the list of BJP candidates in the national capital.

New Delhi: Bansuri Swaraj

Chandni Chowk: Praveen Khandelwal

Northeast Delhi: Manoj Tiwari

South Delhi: Ramvir Singh Bidhuri

West Delhi: Kamaljeet Sehrawat

While, Ramesh Bidhuri, BJP's sitting MP from South Delhi, and Meenakshi Lekhi, MP from New Delhi, were excluded from the party's initial candidate list for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

The party is yet to announce candidates for North Delhi and East Delhi seats. Out of the five names announced, only Manoj Tiwari has got a renomination.