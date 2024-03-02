Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP announces names of 5 candidates from Delhi, 4 sitting MPs replaced; check full list

India
The BJP on Saturday released the first list of 5 candidates from Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party has revised its candidates on majority of the seats of the national capital. In the last two Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won all the 7 Delhi Lok Sabha seats.
Here is the list of BJP candidates in the national capital.
New Delhi: Bansuri Swaraj
Chandni Chowk: Praveen Khandelwal
Northeast Delhi: Manoj Tiwari
South Delhi: Ramvir Singh Bidhuri
West Delhi: Kamaljeet Sehrawat
While, Ramesh Bidhuri, BJP's sitting MP from South Delhi, and Meenakshi Lekhi, MP from New Delhi, were excluded from the party's initial candidate list for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.
The party is yet to announce candidates for North Delhi and East Delhi seats. Out of the five names announced, only Manoj Tiwari has got a renomination.