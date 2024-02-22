Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP, Congress to team up in Delhi, know seat-sharing formula here

Delhi has seven Lok Sabha seats which are currently held by BJP.

A day after Congress sealed an alliance in Uttar Pradesh with Samajwadi Party (SP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the party is in final stages of teaming up with AAP in Delhi. The two sides are likely to announce their tie-up soon, sources said on Thursday. Both sides have agreed on the seats to be contested by each party. Delhi has seven Lok Sabha seats which are currently held by BJP. According to reports, out of seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, AAP can contest on 4 and Congress on 3 seats.

AAP will field candidates from the South Delhi, West Delhi, North West Delhi and New Delhi seats, while Congress will contest from the Chandni Chowk, East Delhi and North East Delhi constituencies, sources in AAP said, PTI reported. Earlier, AAP had said that it wants to give only one seat to Congress. Apart from Delhi, an agreement can be reached between the two parties in Punjab, Gujarat and Haryana.

