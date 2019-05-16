Lok Sabha Election 2019: Bitter battle for 'sweet' Bengal

Headlines

Meet man who worked in Rs 5,77,000 crore company, now joins Byju’s in key role

Anil Sharma compares Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 with Ramayana and Mahabharata: Watch

Tomato prices to come down to Rs 50 per kg from August 15 in these cities

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

Asia Cup 2023: Rishabh Pant shares update on KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer's 'comeback'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who worked in Rs 5,77,000 crore company, now joins Byju’s in key role

Anil Sharma compares Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 with Ramayana and Mahabharata: Watch

Tomato prices to come down to Rs 50 per kg from August 15 in these cities

Diabetes tips: Spices to control blood sugar levels

Caffeine Intake: How consuming too much caffeine can effect your health

7 yoga asanas for hypothyroidism

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Elvish Yadav To Abhishek Malhan, Emotional Bonds Witnessed This Season

Terrorist Javed Mattoo's brother Rayees Mattoo hoists tricolour, tells him to ditch Pakistan

Anil Sharma compares Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 with Ramayana and Mahabharata: Watch

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

'Who are they?': Sameer Wankhede says he doesn't know who Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone are, calls himself 'man of law'

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Bitter battle for 'sweet' Bengal

POLL PANEL: In unprecedented move, EC curtails campaigning in violence-hit Bengal by a day

article-main
Latest News

Manan Kumar

Updated: May 16, 2019, 05:00 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

For the first time in the history of Indian elections, the Election Commission has decided to end poll campaigning in violence-riddled West Bengal a day before it was scheduled to end. The electoral campaigning, which as per the norm, was to end at 5 p.m. on Friday, has been capped at 10 p.m. on Thursday.

The unprecedented move decision comes a day after the horrific display of arson and vandalism during BJP president Amit Shah's road show at Kolkata's College Street on Tuesday.

The Election Commission invoked Article 324 of the Constitution after hearing allegations from delegations of both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Trinamool Congress, and reviewing the report on the violence submitted by the state's deputy election commissioner in-charge and special observers.

The clashes between the BJP and TMC members saw vandalism of a bust of 19th-century Bengali icon Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, a social reformer and polymath, at Vidyasagar College.

The Commission said, "It is of the considered opinion that some special measures are urgently needed to arrest the prevailing situation in these nine parliamentary constituencies and to create such law and order situation as may be conducive for holding free, fair and peaceful elections."

The Election Commission, however, did not state why it chose to end the campaigning at 10 p.m. Thursday instead of Wednesday itself.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has two electoral rallies lined up in West Bengal on Thursday, in Laxmikantapur at 2.45 p.m. and Dumdum at 4.30 p.m.

Elections are scheduled in nine constituencies of West Bengal — Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin and Kolkata Uttar — on Sunday, the last leg of the staggered seven-phase elections.

In another significant move, the Commission has ordered West Bengal chief secretary to relieve Additional Director General of Police (CID) Rajeev Kumar and dispatch him to Union Home Ministry by 10 a.m. on Thursday. It also relieved state's Principal Secretary (Home) Atri Bhattacharya with immediate effect for interfering in the conduct of ongoing elections.

Before taking the decision, the Commission heard the petitions from the BJP and TMC representatives, both of whom charged the other with instigating and perpetuating violence on Tuesday, submitting videos and photographs as proof of the other's culpability.

In the order signed by all the three election commissioners, the EC took cognisance of the report of special observers Ajay Nayak and Vivek Dubey sent on May 15 that conveyed their apprehensions to the Commission about violence during political campaigning, with specific reference to the clashes that erupted on Tuesday during Amit Shah's road show.

TIME’S UP

Campaigning tails off at 5 pm today

  • At a presser, Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar said such an action has been taken using constitutional powers of the poll panel
     
  • EC also ordered removal of Principal Secy (Home) Atri Bhattacharya and Addl Director General (CID) Rajiv Kumar from their postings

EC WARNS

This is for the first time such a measure has been taken using the EC’s constitutional powers. But this is not going to be the last 
Chandra Bhushan Kumar, deputy election commissioner

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This popular Indian actress refused to be part of Steven Spielberg's iconic blockbuster Jurassic Park

SSC MTS Result 2023: SSC MTS And Havaldar results expected soon at ssc.nic.in, how to check

Meet world's richest actress, not an Indian, much richer than Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas, Nagarjuna, her net worth is...

'When I entered the room...': Rahul Gandhi recounts harrowing experiences during his visit to Manipur

Chilling viral video: Man plants a kiss on enormous king cobra's head, internet reacts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE