Lockdown to continue in Maharashtra as government takes U-turn

The Maharashtra government on Thursday took an abrupt U-turn on lockdown restrictions, saying that they will not be lifted in half the state from Friday, hours after Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar earlier in the day announced partial relaxations.

"The lockdown has not been lifted (from Friday). The proposal is still under consideration," said an official statement from the Chief Minister's office.

The state is still not completely free of the COVID-19 infection, with cases still on the rise in many rural areas and the proposals would be considered and implemented after a detailed review of the departments concerned in all districts, it said.

"In view of the deadly and changing form of the coronavirus, it is important to decide whether or not to life the ongoing curbs. The restrictions have not yet been lifted in the state," said the statement.

It pointed out that under its `Break The Chain` orders, the government has started giving some relaxations on a regular basis and the Disaster Management Department is considering a five-phased unlock based on the weekly Covid-19 positivity rate and the availability of oxygen beds.

Accordingly, the detailed guidelines in this regard, on tightening or easing of restrictions, shall be notified by the government soon, it said.

The state government`s clarification came hours after Wadettiwar held a press conference and unveiled the details of the unlock in half of Maharashtra - or 18 of the 36 districts - from June 4.

Following the announcement, Wadettiwar went on backfoot and defended his statements, saying that the proposal regarding unlock is definitely under consideration but the final decision would be taken by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

