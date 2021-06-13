Lockdown in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal to make BIG announcements today; salons, spas, weekly markets may reopen

Amid the declining coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to announce more relaxations on Sunday (June 13) and decide to reopen the salons and weekly markets from Monday.

It may be recalled that on May 31, CM Kejriwal had announced phased reopening of Delhi had allowed the resumption of construction and manufacturing activities. Last week, the chief minister decided to reopen the markets and malls but on an odd-even basis. The services of Delhi Metro were also resumed for the general public with a 50 per cent seating capacity last week.

Addressing a press conference last week, CM Kejriwal had stated that his government was closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the national capital and more activities would be allowed in the coming days if the COVID-19 cases continue to fall. Notably, the COVID-19 situation has improved significantly in Delhi in the past few days.

On Saturday, Delhi reported 213 new Covid cases, which is the lowest since March 1 when a total of 175 people tested positive for the deadly virus in the national capital.

Sources said that it is possible that the Delhi government would announce more relaxations like reopening salons and weekly markets from Monday (June 14). CM Kejriwal may also allow the reopening of cinema halls, gyms and allowing dining at restaurants.