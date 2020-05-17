Lockdown extended by two more weeks till May 31, here's what will be allowed

The government on Sunday extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31 as the third phase ends today.

The government on Sunday extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31 as the third phase ended today. However, a significant amount of relaxations have been given this time to the people including bus services, both inter and intra-state if the concerned state governments allow it.

Here are the major highlights of Lockdown 4.0

Prohibitions:

All domestic and international air travel of passengers will remain prohibited, except those allowed by MHA.

Metro rail services and educational institutions will remain closed.

Hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services, except those allowed by the authorities, will remain closed.

All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will remain closed.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions, other gatherings and large congregations will remain prohibited.

All religious places, places of worship shall be closed for public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited.

Allowance:

Inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses are allowed, with mutual consent of the State(s)/ UT(s) involved

Intra-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses, as decided by the states and UTs will be allowed.

The movement of buses, however, is not permitted in the containment zones.

All States/ UTs shall have been asked to allow inter-state and intra-state movement of medical professionals, nurses and paramedical staff, sanitation personnel and ambulances, without any restriction. They shall also allow inter-state movement of all types of goods and cargo, including empty trucks.

No state or UT will stop the movement of any type of goods or cargo for cross land-border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries.

Other than these, the standard guidelines of the lockdown will be followed in the fourth phase, including night curfew, that prohibits movement of people between 7 pm and 7 am, except for essential activities.

All other activities, except those which are specifically prohibited, will be allowed. In the containment zones, only essential activities will be allowed