Twitter
Headlines

Light rain in Delhi-NCR, more showers expected today, check IMD forecast

Anant Ambani’s Vantara programme: Over 200 elephants, 1000 crocodiles, 3000 acres of land and more

CSK Skipper MS Dhoni's 1st appointment letter of railway job goes viral, fans say...

Vidyut Jammwal accuses film critic Sumit Kadel of asking for bribe, shares screenshot: 'My crime is...'

India selects space travellers for Gaganyaan mission, these four pilots likely to make history

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Light rain in Delhi-NCR, more showers expected today, check IMD forecast

Anant Ambani’s Vantara programme: Over 200 elephants, 1000 crocodiles, 3000 acres of land and more

CSK Skipper MS Dhoni's 1st appointment letter of railway job goes viral, fans say...

Indian batters with most sixes in a calendar year

9 must-watch black comedies on OTT

Vitamin D deficiency in kids: Symptoms of low Vitamin D in children

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Massive Ranji Controversy: Hanuma Vihari's Shocking Statement, Said He Will Never Play For Andhra

Exclusive: Darshan Kumaar, Smriti Kalra & Writer Ankur Suman Share Inside Deets From Kagaaz2 Set

'Jab Tak Main Zinda Hoon…' Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Vows To Eradicate Child Marriage

This Bigg Boss 17 contestant to star in Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Telugu film Lucky Baskhar

Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor refused to work with Aamir Khan in this National Award-winning film

Pankaj Udhas passes away; PM Modi, Sonu Nigam, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Manoj Bajpayee, Anup Jalota pay emotional tributes

HomeIndia

India

Light rain in Delhi-NCR, more showers expected today, check IMD forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the national capital will have a generally cloudy sky throughout the day with light rain/drizzle.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Feb 27, 2024, 09:11 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) received light rain on Tuesday morning, with the minimum temperature dropping to 15 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, predicting more showers through the day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the national capital will have a generally cloudy sky throughout the day with light rain/drizzle.

The MeT department predicted light to moderate intensity rain over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi, namely Narela, Bawana, Burari, Rohini, Badili, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Azadpur, Pitampura, Delhi University, Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Pashchim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Kashmiri Gate, Seelampur, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, Rajauri Garden, Patel Nagar, Red fort, Preet Vihar. 

"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Ballabhgarh) Barwala, Jind, Hissar, Gohana, Hansi, Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad (Haryana) Bijnaur, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Sambhal, Billari, Chandausi, Bahajoi (UP) Bhiwari, Tizara (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," the IMD said in a post at 7:30 am.

The Meteorological Office has also predicted rainfall and hailstorms for the next few days in some parts of Madhya Pradesh. 

"The change in the weather conditions of the state are being seen due to a trough line formed from Chhattisgarh to Karnataka through North Tamil Nadu, North Kerala and there is also a Western Disturbance active in the area. As there is a trough line there is the possibility of rain, lightning thunderstorms in some places like Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat in the state. Even hailstorms may occur in some places," said Parmendra Kumar, meteorologist, at IMD Bhopal.

There is a possibility of rain and thunderstorms in some districts like Narmadapuram Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, and Khandwa in the state as well, he added. The meteorologist further said that the minimum temperature in the state capital Bhopal was 12.4 and the maximum was 27.6 last night.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

READ | 'We are close': US President Joe Biden hopes for ceasefire as Israel, Hamas take part in Qatar talks

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sandeshkhali case: Calcutta HC says no stay on arrest of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh

'It causes huge loss to...': PM Modi expresses concern over drug menace

Tata backed Cult.fit gets over Rs 84 crore in fresh funding, total funding now over…

Rajasthan Royals home stadium sealed off just a month ahead of IPL 2024 due to...

This 'outsider' actress gave 1000 auditions, was rejected over skin colour, gave Rs 800-crore hit, now in Hollywood film

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE