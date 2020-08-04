'Life is full of several opportunities': PM Modi's message to those who failed to clear civil services exam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated those who cleared the Civil Services Exam 2019. To those who could not qualify, the Prime Minister said the life is full of several opportunities.

A total of 829 candidates cleared the exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

In a series of tweets, Modi said, "Congratulations to all the bright youngsters who have successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination, 2019! An exciting and satisfying career of public service awaits you. My best wishes!"

"For those youngsters who did not get the desired result in the Civil Services Examination, 2019, I would like to tell them- life is full of several opportunities. Each and every one of you is hardworking and diligent. Best wishes for all your future endeavours," he added.

The written part of Civil Services Examination, 2019 was held in September 2019 and the interviews for Personality Test was held in February-August, 2020.

These selected candidates will be appointed to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services, Group `A` and Group `B`.

Pradeep Singh topped the examinations followed by Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma.

Among the 829 who qualified for Civil Services Exam 2019 on Tuesday, 16 candidates are from Jammu and Kashmir.

Among others who cracked the examination, include Nadia Beigh (240) from Kupwara, Aftab Rasool (412) from Trehgam Kupwara, Sabzar Ahmad Ganie (628) from a remote village of Gheeboom Kokernag and Majid Iqbal Khan (638) from Anantnag.