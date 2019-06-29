LIC ADO 2019: admit cards released for Apprentice Development Officer preliminary exam at official website- licindia.in

The Life Insurance Corporation of India(LIC) released the admit cards for Apprentice Development Officer on its official website- licindia.in on June 28. Candidates can download the admit card on LIC's official website- licindia.in.

The LIC ADO preliminary exams will be held on July 6 and the ADO main exams will be held on August 10.

The selection for the Apprentice Development Officer will be done based on the aggregate scored both in the preliminary and the main exams.

Steps to check results:

1. Visit the official website- licindia.in.

2. Enter the registration number

3. Enter password

4. Enter Captcha

5. Admit card will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the admit card for future reference

Note: Candidates must report to the exam hall with their admit card. Anyone not carrying the admit cards with them will not be allowed to sit for the exams.