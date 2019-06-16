'Let the young boy soar through trials and challenges of flying': IAF chief presents his 'wings' to graduating cadet

In a special gesture, the Indian Air Force chief on Saturday offered a special keepsake - his 'wings' - to a young officer who graduated with the 'Sword of Honour' for standing first in overall merit in the Pilots' Course at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal.

Graduating Flying Officer G Navin Kumar Reddy received the 'wings' worn by Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa after the graduation ceremony. Reddy is among the 152 flight cadets who graduated as flying officers from the Air Force Academy, Dundigal on Saturday.

Dhanoa presented 'wings' worn by him to Sword of Honour recipient and first in order of merit Flying Officer Navin Reddy at Air Force Academy in Dundigal, a senior IAF official said.

He gave his 'wings' ahead of his retirement slated in September.

IAF Chief BS Dhanoa presented wings worn by him to Sword of Honour&first in order of merit Flying Officer Navin Reddy at Air Force Academy in Dundigal today;said,"While I hang my uniform in Sep,let my wings be worn by young boy to let him soar through trials&challenges of flying” pic.twitter.com/VaJDB09ixC — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2019

"While I hang my uniform in September, let my wings be worn by young boy to let him soar through trials and challenges of flying," the IAF chief said.

Flying Officer Suprabh Saxena and Flying Officer Renu Yadav were awarded President's Plaque for being first in overall merit in navigation and ground duty branches, the IAF said.

During his address at the Air Force Academy, Dhanoa said the institution has always been close to his heart since he graduated from there 41 years ago.

The IAF chief also reviewed the Combined Graduation Parade at the Academy. He exhorted the cadets to have high professional competence and be a good leader of men at the same time.

A total of 152 flight cadets, including 24 women, graduated as Flying Officers of the IAF. The flight cadets, who were commissioned, include a woman named Anjali, in fighter branch.

(With PTI inputs)