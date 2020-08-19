LeT commander among two terrorists killed in Handwara encounter, fourth big success of the day for security forces

A Lashkar-e-Taiba commander was among two terrorists killed in an encounter in Handwara area of Kupwara District of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, in what was the fourth anti-terror operation by security forces in the Union Territory.

Three terrorists were killed and four terrorist supporters were arrested in different operations on Wednesday.

However, the biggest success for the security forces was Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Naseer-u-din Lone who was killed in a gunfight in Ganipora Kralgund area of Handwara.

A senior Police officer said two terrorists have been killed in the ongoing operation in the north Kashmir town.

"The terrorist, who has been killed in an encounter in Handwara, has been identified as Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Naseer-u-din Lone. He was involved in the killing of 3 CRPF jawans in Sopore on April 18 & 3 CRPF jawans in Handwara on May 4," IGP Vijay Kumar said.

The other terrorist is also affiliated with the LeT.

Earlier, a terrorist was killed in an encounter at Chitragam in the Shopian district. A joint team of J&K Police, 32 RR and CRPF launched a joint cordon-and-search operation in the area. As the searching party cordoned the suspected spot, hiding terrorists fired upon which was retaliated and encounter started, said a police officer.

DGP Dilbagh Singh said Operation concluded with the killing of terrorist Talib Hussain belonging to the Hizbul Mujahideen.

Apart from those two major encounters, security forces launched two more anti-terror operations, arresting four persons and recovering a huge cache of arms and ammunition.