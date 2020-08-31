Leaders across political spectrum pay tribute to Pranab Mukherjee

Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantt for emergency surgery of brain clot. Later he also tested positive for COVID-19. He was admitted on August 10 after testing positive for COVID-19.

Leaders across the political spectrum condoled the demise of Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday.

The former president’s son Abhijeet informed about his demise. "With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India ! (sic)," Mukherjee's son tweeted.

Mukherjee was admitted to Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantt for emergency surgery of brain clot. Later he also tested positive for COVID-19. He was admitted on August 10 after testing positive for COVID-19.

Deeply anguished on the passing away of former President of India, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji. He was a vastly experienced leader who served the nation with utmost devotion. Pranab da’s distinguished career is a matter of great pride for the entire country. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 31, 2020

Pranab Da's life will always be cherished for his impeccable service and indelible contribution to our motherland. His demise has left a huge void in Indian polity. My sincerest condolences are with his family and followers on this irreparable loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 31, 2020

Deeply anguished by the demise of former president of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji. He was widely respected by the people across all sections of society.



His demise is a personal loss. He had tremendous knowledge of India’s history, diplomacy, public policy and also defence. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 31, 2020

Pranabda epitomised simplicity, honesty and strength of character. He served our country with diligence and dedication.



His contribution to public life was invaluable. My deepest condolences to his bereaved family. Om Shanti! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 31, 2020

With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee.



I join the country in paying homage to him.



My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends. pic.twitter.com/zyouvsmb3V — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 31, 2020

I am in real grief for the passing away of Pranabda. I have known him since when I had just returned from Harvard and become IIT/D Professor in 1969. He was a very balanced educated mind, and I shall never forget that he, even after retirement came out to release my book RESET — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 31, 2020



In his distinguished political journey spanning more than 5 decades, Shri Pranab Mukherjee was foreign, defense, commerce and finance minister, before becoming the 13th president of India. He was a politician from a different era. Politics will miss him dearly. pic.twitter.com/qUYhbyrzoV

— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 31, 2020

Passing away of former President Sh Pranab Mukherjee is a great loss to the Nation as well as a personal loss to me. Pranab Da was truly a friend, philosopher & guide for me. His contributions to Congress & to this nation are unparalleled. Heartfelt condolences to his family. — Ghulam Nabi Azad (@ghulamnazad) August 31, 2020