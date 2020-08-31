Headlines

India

Leaders across political spectrum pay tribute to Pranab Mukherjee

Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantt for emergency surgery of brain clot. Later he also tested positive for COVID-19. He was admitted on August 10 after testing positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 31, 2020, 07:58 PM IST

Leaders across the political spectrum condoled the demise of Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday. 

The former president’s son Abhijeet informed about his demise. "With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India ! (sic)," Mukherjee's son tweeted.

 

Mukherjee was admitted to Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantt for emergency surgery of brain clot. Later he also tested positive for COVID-19. He was admitted on August 10 after testing positive for COVID-19.

 

 

