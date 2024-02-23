Lasya Nanditha, BRS MLA, dies in car accident

Lasya Nandita, a prominent figure in the political landscape, had previously served as a corporator from Kavadiguda since 2016

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA G Lasya Nanditha died in a road accident on the Patancheru outer Ring Road in Telangana's Sangerddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Friday early morning. According to police, the 37-year-old, who was a first-time MLA, suffered serious injuries after her vehicle lost control and rammed into a road divider.

Senior BRS leader and working President of the party, KT Rama Rao took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his condolences on Nandita's sudden demise. He also shared pictures with the late MLA from their last meeting.

"This was about a week ago. Just now heard the absolutely tragic & shocking news that Lasya is no more !! Woke up to the devastating loss of the young legislator who was a very good leader in the making," he said. "My heartfelt prayers for strength to her family and friends in this terrible & difficult time," the BRS leader added