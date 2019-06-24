Land acquistion for Bullet train project to be completed by December

The National High-Speed Rail Corp Ltd (NHSRCL) has said that the land required to complete the Bullet Train project will be acquired by December this year. 508-KM Bullet train project which will connect the cities of Ahmedabad and Delhi will start part of its operation by 2022.

NHSRCL spokesperson Sushma Gaur told IANS that land will be acquired once the tenders were finalized for the project. The agency has not taken nine hectares required in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

"Major chunk of the land acquisition is likely to be completed by December 2019," she said.

"Two or three months back the total land acquired was 33%. And within 90 days we were able to acquire over 6% more land", IANS quoted NHSRCL spokesperson as saying.

In September 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe unveiled the Bullet Train network when Shinzo Abe was on a two-day visit for the annual summit between two nations.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Railway Ministry had signed an MoU to kickstart the Rs 1.08 lakh crore project.

The NHSRCL has so far acquired only 39% of the required land required to build this high-speed rail project.

Indian Railways had earlier floated the tenders for the construction of tunneling works, including testing and commissioning for double line high-speed railway using tunnel boring machine (TBM) and New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM) between Mumbai underground station at Bandra-Kurla Complex and Shilphata in Maharashtra.

A 21-km-long tunnel will be dug between Boisar and BKC in Mumbai, 7 km of which will be under the sea.

The Bullet train will cover 508 KM at a speed of 320 km per hour.

It will cover the distance between two cities in two hours.