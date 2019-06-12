Lalu Prasad Yadav turns 72, but no takers for RJD's cake

Prasad's family members were conspicuous by their absence as party workers cut a 72-pound cake at the state headquarters in Patna and prayed for the health of their leader

Unlike stampede-like scenes at his family functions in the past, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is serving a sentence in the fodder scam, had a quiet 72nd birthday on Tuesday. With the party's recent drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections, it was equally low-key outside.

Prasad's family members were conspicuous by their absence as party workers cut a 72-pound cake at the state headquarters in Patna and prayed for the health of their leader.

The workers waited for quite some time hoping that somebody from Lalu's family will turn up. But when the cake started melting, they cut it and helped themselves.

Asked why he did not visit the party headquarters where his presence would have pepped up RJD workers, Lalu's son Tej Pratap Yadav sporting a bright red T-shirt and a cap of matching shade said, You all can see I am overseeing the organizational polls for our party's students' wing. My presence ensures that the polls are held in a free and fair manner.

Meanwhile, Prasad's wife Rabri Devi, who had succeeded him as the chief minister in 1997 and held the post till February 2005, posted a moving tweet in Hindi, Heartfelt wishes to my dearest and respectable Shri @laluprasadrjd. May my rest of lifespan be added to yours .

(With inputs from agencies)