Lalu Prasad Yadav turns 72, but no takers for RJD's cake

Headlines

Untraceable virus causing ‘unnatural’ deaths in India? Know early symptoms, treatment, how its spread

Kerala: Nipah virus alert in Kozhikode after two 'unnatural' deaths

Popular brands which are partners of Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail

Kareena Kapoor reveals why she, Saif named their son Taimur; recalls 'traumatic time' after being trolled for his name

Noida SC lawyer murder: How property dispute sparked marital rift; killer husband undetected for 24 hours

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Untraceable virus causing ‘unnatural’ deaths in India? Know early symptoms, treatment, how its spread

Kerala: Nipah virus alert in Kozhikode after two 'unnatural' deaths

Popular brands which are partners of Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail

10 highest-rated Nayanthara films on IMDb, here's where Jawan stands

Mukesh Ambani quotes that are lessons in success

Players who have opened batting, bowling in same ODI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

G20 Summit: PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince hold first strategic meet, discuss defence, energy, healthcare

Tires burnt down, stones pelted; TDP workers stage protest after Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

From Delhi declaration to AU inclusion: Key takeaways trom the roaring success of India's G20 Summit

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor reacts to backlash to his 'tone deaf' take on wearing fake sneakers: ‘The truth is I've...'

FWICE says it 'won't allow' Welcome 3 shoot as Firoz Nadiadwala hasn't paid Rs 2 crore dues, request Akshay for support

Suniel Shetty beams with joy as KL Rahul scores century in comeback game for Team India in Asia Cup: 'Triumphant return'

HomeIndia

India

Lalu Prasad Yadav turns 72, but no takers for RJD's cake

Prasad's family members were conspicuous by their absence as party workers cut a 72-pound cake at the state headquarters in Patna and prayed for the health of their leader

article-main
Latest News

Zee Media Newsroom

Updated: Jun 12, 2019, 05:10 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Unlike stampede-like scenes at his family functions in the past, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is serving a sentence in the fodder scam, had a quiet 72nd birthday on Tuesday. With the party's recent drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections, it was equally low-key outside.

Prasad's family members were conspicuous by their absence as party workers cut a 72-pound cake at the state headquarters in Patna and prayed for the health of their leader.

The workers waited for quite some time hoping that somebody from Lalu's family will turn up. But when the cake started melting, they cut it and helped themselves.

Asked why he did not visit the party headquarters where his presence would have pepped up RJD workers, Lalu's son Tej Pratap Yadav sporting a bright red T-shirt and a cap of matching shade said, You all can see I am overseeing the organizational polls for our party's students' wing. My presence ensures that the polls are held in a free and fair manner.

Meanwhile, Prasad's wife Rabri Devi, who had succeeded him as the chief minister in 1997 and held the post till February 2005, posted a moving tweet in Hindi, Heartfelt wishes to my dearest and respectable Shri @laluprasadrjd. May my rest of lifespan be added to yours .

(With inputs from agencies)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah breaks silence on private transporters' demands

The visible and invisible sugars: Everything you need to know

Shaheen Shah Afridi congratulates Jasprit Bumrah on becoming a father, watch video here

Jaane Jaan title track: Vijay Varma can’t take his eyes off Kareena Kapoor in Neha Kakkar's take on Lata classic

Shah Rukh Khan reacts after fan gives away Jawan spoiler, says 'desh ki bhalaai ke...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE