Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti: Son Anil Shastri, PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh pay tributes to ex-PM

Son of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Anil Shastri on Wednesday paid tributes to his father at Vijay Ghat on the occasion of his birth anniversary (Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti).

Lal Bahadur Shastri was the 2nd Prime Minister of India and a senior leader of the Indian National Congress political party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat.

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh also pay tributes to Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat.

Shastri was impressed and influenced by Mahatma Gandhi's ideology and became one of his loyal followers. In 1920, Shastri joined the fight for India's freedom struggle.

He laid the foundation of modern India after Independence. As a politician and later, as an accomplished policymaker and skilled administrator, he left an indelible mark not only on the country but also on the global scene.

After Independence, while discharging various roles in the government, he rose from a minister in the cabinet of Jawaharlal Nehru to become the Prime Minister, which in terms of the time span was very short, but highly eventful.

He considered the special status of Jammu and Kashmir as a hindrance to full integration with India.

It was during Shastri's tenure as the Prime Minister that the posts of Sadar-e-Riyasat and Wazir in Jammu and Kashmir were abolished and replaced with the positions of Governor and the Chief Minister.