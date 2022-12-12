Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Lakhimpur Kheri violence | Supreme Court asks trial court to specify time needed for trial involving minister's son

The Supreme Court said it needs to balance the interest of all the parties including the accused, the victims and society at large.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 05:06 PM IST

Lakhimpur Kheri violence | Supreme Court asks trial court to specify time needed for trial involving minister's son
Ashish Mishra - File Image

Considering the application filed by Ashish Mishra, son of Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra, seeking bail in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the sessions court judge to specify the tentative time schedule for completion of the trial, while ensuring that the schedule of other pending matters is not compromised. 

Ashish and 12 others have been charged with alleged murder and related offences in the case of mowing down of protesting farmers in October 2021 in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The top court also asked the Uttar Pradesh government, which opposed the bail plea of Ashish Mishra terming the offence as "grave", to file an affidavit with regard to the status of the second case filed over the killing of three occupants of the SUV, which allegedly mowed down the farmers.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Krishna Murari, said it needs to balance the interest of all the parties including the accused, the victims and society at large.

"We have to see that the accused, who is inside the jail for over one year, also has rights. Now the charge sheet has been filed and charges have been framed. The victims and witnesses also have their rights. Even society also has interest in the case. Now, we have to balance all the rights in the case," it said.'

The bench also asked the Additional District and Sessions judge hearing the second case related to the killing of the occupants of the car, to consider the desirability of framing charges. It posted the matter for further hearing on January 11.

On December 6, the trial court had framed charges Ashish and 12 others for murder, criminal conspiracy and related offences in the case of mowing down of protesting farmers in October 2021 in Lakhimpur Kheri, paving the way for the start of the trial.

A total of 13 accused, including Ashish Mishra, have been charged under IPC sections 147 and 148 related to rioting, 149 (unlawful assembly), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 427 (mischief) and 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy), and section 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, is the main accused in the case.

The other 12 accused are Ankit Das, Nandan Singh Bisht, Latif Kale, Satyam alias Satya Prakash Tripathi, Shekhar Bharti, Sumit Jaiswal, Ashish Pandey, Lavkush Rana, Shishu Pal, Ullas Kumar alias Mohit Trivedi, Rinku Rana and Dharmendra Banjara. All of them are in jail.

On October 3, 2021, eight people were killed in Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri district during violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against the then Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV, in which Ashish Mishra was seated, according to the Uttar Pradesh Police FIR.

Following the incident, the driver and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A journalist also died in the violence.

(With PTI inputs)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kylie Jenner shows off her curves in sexy bikini, photos go viral
Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor THESE top B-town celebs moms whose maternity style is on point
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: TWS earbuds from OnePlus, Oppo, Boat and others under Rs 2,500
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul sets internet on fire with her sensational hot reels
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Kajol give couple goals at Drishyam 2 premiere, Nora Fatehi looks hot in saree
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 541 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.