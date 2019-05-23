L K Advani congratulates Modi, BJP for steering ahead in Lok Sabha polls

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister and his party colleague Narendra Modi after the party is leading on the majority of seats in the Lok Sabha elections as per the counting trends.

"Heartiest congratulations to Narendrabhai Modi for steering the BJP towards this unprecedented victory in the elections," Advani said in a statement.

He also praised the efforts of the party workers and Amit Shah for rendering his role as the party president successfully. "Amitbhai Shah as the BJP President and all the dedicated workers of the party have put in enormous effort in making sure that the message of BJP reaches every voter of the country," the BJP leader said.

"May our great nation be blessed with a bright future ahead," he said.

Afternoon trends showed the ruling BJP leading in over 300 Lok Sabha seats. Counting of votes for 542 seats is underway. The seven-phased elections ran through April 11 to May 19.