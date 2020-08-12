Kozhikode plane crash: 85 injured passengers discharged from hospital after returning to full fitness

85 passengers who were injured in a plane crash at Kozhikode Airport on August 7 have been discharged from various hospitals after obtaining complete fitness, Air India Express Limited announced on Wednesday.

"As on date, 85 injured passengers have been discharged from various hospitals after obtaining their complete fitness," an accident bulletin released by Air India Express Limited stated.

The injured passengers of IX-1344 are being treated at various hospitals of Calicut. Various surgeries have been carried out successfully in respect of many of the injured passengers. The Emergency Response Team of Air India and Air India Express and the Angels of Air India are continuously positioned at various hospitals to render all the required support to the injured passengers as well as to their family members," the press release further stated.

The Air India flight carrying 190 passengers had skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening.

Of the 190 people on board, including 184 passengers and 6 crew members, 18 have been declared dead, out of which 4 are children.

Both the pilot and the co-pilot are among those dead. The deceased pilot has been identified as Deepak Vasant Sathe, a former Wing Commander in the Indian Air Force who retired from the service in 2003.

CM Vijayan also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of each passenger who died in the Kozhikode plane crash on August 7.