Kollam Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates and past results

The result of the elections will be announced on June 4. Krishnakumar from BJP is standing for the Lok Sabha 2024 elections.

This year, the Kollam constituency will host Lok Sabha elections. The Election Commission of India released the polling dates and results for the Kollam Lok Sabha election on March 16. Kerala's Kollam Lok Sabha/Parliamentary Constituency will hold elections in April of this year. Phase 2 voting is scheduled for April 26.

The result of the elections will be announced on June 4. Krishnakumar from BJP is standing for the Lok Sabha 2024 elections. With 4,99,667 votes, RSP candidate NK Premachandran won the seat back in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. KN Balagopal of the CPI(M) received 3,50,821 votes, while KV Sabu of the BJP received 1,03,339 votes. Voting in the Kollam Lok Sabha constituency was 74.41%.

2014 Mandate: From this, NK Premachandran of the RSP triumphed in 2014. With 4,08,528 votes, Premachandran prevailed by a margin of 37,649 votes. With 3,70,879 votes, MA Baby of the CPI(M) came in second, while PM Velayudhan of the BJP received 58,671 votes to finish third. 4,266 votes were cast in favour of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) advocate Prahaladan. 7,876 people pressed the NOTA (None of the Above) button.