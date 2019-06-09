Killing oppn party members is new normal in Bengal, alleges BJP after clash with TMC workers

Mamata Banerjee is getting desperate with each passing moment as she loses peoples' support, BJP said.

At least three BJP leaders and one TMC leader were killed allegedly in clashes that broke out between both the two parties Saturday night in Nazat area in North 24 Parganas district on Saturday night.

Following the incidnet, Bengal police declined to comment on the deaths and said a huge contingent was rushed to the spot to control the situation.

The BJP accused Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and alleged that her goons shot dead 3 BJP workers in Basirhat. Taking it to Twitter, the party said, "Mamata Banerjee's goons shot 3 BJP workers dead ... She is getting desperate with each passing moment as she loses peoples' support. In her bid to retain power at any cost, killing opposition party members is the new normal in Bengal."

Sources in the TMC and the BJP claimed that the clashes broke out over removing flags of the saffron party in the area.

State BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu said three of his party workers — Sukanta Mondal, Pradip Mondal and Shankar Mondal — were shot dead when they stopped TMC supporters from "throwing away" their party flags.

"We have received bodies of three of our workers. We have heard that two more have also died but are yet to receive the bodies. They tried to throw away our party flags and posters and when we protested, our workers were shot from point-blank range," Basu said.

Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy said the party would apprise Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the incident, as the TMC is "solely responsible for unleashing violence against BJP activists in Bengal".

