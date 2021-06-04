Kerala tops again in SDG Index by NITI Aayog, Bihar at the bottom

Kerala has yet again retained the top spot in NITI Aayog’s index for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), followed by Himachal Pradesh, while Bihar and Assam were deemed the worst-performing states, deemed at the bottom of the index, as per a report released on Thursday.

The SDG index is an evaluative index adopted in 2015, were set by the United Nations General Assembly to evaluate the progress of states and union territories on social, economic, and environmental parameters, released by the government every year.

India has projected a marginal improvement by six points, from 60 in 2019 to 66 in 2021 on the SDG index, NITI Aayog said. The upgrade is due to improvement in access to clean drinking water and sanitation (Goal 6) and affordable and clean energy (Goal 7).

As per the index, Kerala scored 75 out of 100, followed by Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu with 74 points each. Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka were next in rank with 72 points each. While Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya were the worst performers, with 52, 56, 57, 60, and 60 respectively.

“Mizoram, Haryana, and Uttarakhand are the states with the most improvement in 2020-21 in terms of improvement in score from 2019, with an increase of 12,10, and 8 points, respectively.” the NITI Aayog said in a statement.

Niti Aayog vice-chairperson Rajiv Kumar said, Releasing the third edition of the index “Our effort of monitoring SDGs through the SDG India Index and Dashboard continues to be widely noticed and applauded around the world. It remains a rare data-driven initiative to rank our states and union territories by computing a composite index on the SDGs.”

The index, which first released its report in the year 2018, tracks the progress of all states and UT’s on 115 indicators that are aligned with the ministry of statistics and programme implementation’s National Indicator Framework (NIF).

“The report reflects on the partnerships we have built and strengthened during our SDG efforts. The narrative throws light on how collaborative initiatives can result in better outcomes and greater impacts,” Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said.

The latest edition of the index covers 17 goals, 70 targets, and 115 indicators, while the last edition was 17 goals, 54 targets, and 100 indicators.