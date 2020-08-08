Kerala Plane Crash: Hardeep Singh Puri says inquiry ordered under Aircraft Act; findings to be made public

Responding to tweets regarding Air India express accident, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh has stated that several issues were routinely red-flagged by the DGCA, and were addressed by the airport operator. These pertain to excessive rubber deposits, water stagnation, cracks, and other routine issues. In a series of tweets, he said that raising such concerns is the normal work of DGCA. DGCA strictly ensures that these are complied with and rectified under all circumstances and this was done by the airport operator.

The minister has urged people to wait for the outcome of the statutory enquiry and then visit the issue with facts.

Puri said this in a series of tweets regarding the Air India express accident.

“I would like to remind my colleagues that the aircraft involved in the incident at Kozhikode was a B-737-800 which is NOT a wide-body aircraft. As far as wide-body aircraft are concerned, DGCA had carried out a thorough assessment & prescribed comprehensive mitigation measures,” he tweeted.

Civil Aviation Minister tweeted this in response to a tweet stating that ban on wide body aircrafts landing was removed in 2019.

The Minister tweeted that AAI strengthened the runway and thereafter necessary permissions were issued in 2018 to operate wide-body aircraft. Consequently, certain carriers started operating some flights with wide-body aircraft to Kozhikode Airport.

The minister further informed that Kozhikode Airport has a total footfall of 3.2 million passengers per annum with a 70-80 aircraft movement per day. The total wide-body operations are only 4% of the total.

The Civil Aviation Minister reiterated that as in the case of Kozhikode accident, an inquiry has been ordered under the Aircraft Act, black boxes of flight IX-1344 have been recovered.

The findings of this investigation will be made public.

He encouraged all to exercise patience and refrain from making speculative observations. He further emphasized that all the issues were addressed and rectified.

The minister is continuously taking stock of the situation arising due to the accident in Kozhikode and holding meetings with senior officials including Secretary, MoCA, Chairman, AAI, DG, DGCA, and AAIB among others.