Kerala Plane Crash: Air India puts up 'black' logo to mourn Kozhikode tragedy, express solidarity with victims

Air India turned its logo 'black' on social media, to mourn Kozhikode tragedy and express solidarity with the victims of Kerala plane crash. Air India's official handles on social media updated their cover and profile photos with their trademark logo appearing in white against the black background.

Traditionally, Air India's logo uses red as the dominant colour with shades of yellow against the white background.

Kozhikode plane crash death toll

The Air India flight carrying 190 passengers had skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening.

Of the 190 people on board, including 184 passengers and 6 crew members, 18 have been declared dead, out of which 4 are children.

Both the pilot and the co-pilot are among those dead. The deceased pilot has been identified as Deepak Vasant Sathe, a former Wing Commander in the Indian Air Force who retired from the service in 2003. At present, 149 passengers are hospitalised, including 23 with serious injuries.

1 deceased tests positive

All the accident victims will be tested for COVID-19 including those who died in the crash. So far, only one deceased passenger has tested positive for coronavirus, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday.

CM Vijayan also announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of each passenger who died in the Kozhikode plane crash on August 7.

(With inputs from ANI)