Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA conducts searches at multiple locations; 6 arrested

The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram last month.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested six people in the past week in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case.

The total number of arrests in the case has increased to 10.

In total, the NIA has also conducted searches at six places in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case.

Two hard disks, one tablet computer, eight mobile phones, six SIM cards, one digital video recorder, and five DVDs were seized, besides various documents including bank passbooks, credit/debit cards, travel documents and identity documents of the accused, an official said on Sunday.

NIA arrested two accused - Jalal AM of Ernakulam district and Said Alavi E of the Malappuram district, for conspiring with already arrested accused Ramees KT and for smuggling gold through diplomatic baggage addressed to the UAE Consulate at Thiruvananthapuram on July 30, 2020.

Following day accused Mohammed Shafi and Abdu PT were arrested for playing similar roles in the crime.

Then two more people, Muhammad Ali Ebrahim and Muhammad Ali were arrested. Both were residents of Ernakulam district. They were arrested on August 1 on suspicion of conspiracy besides aiding and assisting Jalal in collecting the smuggled gold from Ramees KT at Thiruvananthapuram and distributing the contraband.

Muhammad Ali is also a member of the Popular Front of India.

The investigation is still underway.

