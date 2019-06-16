Kerala: Female civil police officer stabbed and burnt alive, traffic cop held

A 34-year-old female civil police officer in Kerala was allegedly stabbed and burnt to death by a fellow policeman on Saturday.

She has been identified as Soumya Pushkaran, a constable posted at the Vallikkunnam station in Mavelikkara.

The incident happened when the victim while returning home after attending a police cadet camp at work, was allegedly assaulted by Ajaz, a policeman from the nearby Aluva traffic police station, reports say.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the assailant hit Soumya, who was driving a scooter, with his car. After she fell down as a result of the collision, he proceeded to stab her body multiple times before pouring kerosene and setting her ablaze.

Soumya, severely injured by that point, reportedly died on the spot. The assailant, however, had also reportedly suffered burn injuries and was caught by the locals before he could escape. He was handed over to the police, who admitted him to the government medical college and hospital at Alappuzha.

The police said that investigations are underway to know the motive behind the murder.

Soumya Pushkaran left behind her three minor children and her husband, who now await justice.