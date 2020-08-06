Kejriwal visits 12-year-old rape victim in AIIMS, announces Rs 10 lakh aid to family

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday visited a 12-year-old girl, who was sexually assaulted and attacked in Pashchim Vihar area on Tuesday and is battling for her life at All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital.

Kejriwal said the incident has shaken his soul.

"The violent incident with a 13-year-old girl has shaken the soul deep inside. Open roaming of such criminals is beyond acceptable. I am going to AIIMS to see the condition of the victim," Kejriwal said.

"I enquired about the health of the girl from doctors and family at AIIMS. Doctors said that the next 48 hours are crucial. I have also spoken to the Police Commissioner. We will get the strongest possible punishment to those who committed the crime. Delhi government is helping the family with Rs 10 lakh," the chief minister said.

Police are yet to make an arrest in the case even after 48 hours since the incident was reported. Cops said they are questioning the neighbours and scanning CCTV footage of the nearby area to identify the accused.

"We have scanned CCTV footage and are questioning suspects on its basis," Delhi Police said.

According to reports, the girl was sexually assaulted at her home by an unidentified man, ho also hit her face and head with a sharp object.

The neighbours informed the police on Tuesday evening after they saw her lying in a pool of blood.

She was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital from where she was shifted to AIIMS for further treatment. Her condition is said to be serious.

"A 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and attacked in Pashchim Vihar area of Delhi yesterday. She was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital & later referred to AIIMS. A case has been filed under relevant provisions of POCSO Act, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

Cops said the parents of the girl were at their workplace and the victim was alone in the house when the incident took place. She was hit a couple of times on her head and face with a sharp object, police said.

Delhi Women Commission Chairperson Swati Maliwal has written a letter to Pashchim Vihar Police Station SHO, seeking details of the case related to the incident.

"DCW chief Swati Maliwal issues notice to Delhi Police in the matter of the alleged rape and brutal assault of a 12-year-old girl in Paschim Vihar. The victim is currently battling for her life at AIIMS hospital," the Delhi Commission for Women tweeted.

Condemning the incident, Maliwal said, "According to information, a 12-year-old was raped in Paschim Vihar in Delhi and was attempted murder. Our team has been with the victim since the incident, issuing notice to the police and seeking answers on this shameful incident. The girl`s condition is critical, everyone please pray for her."