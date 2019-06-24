Keep your 'New India' to yourself but return our 'old India' where there was no lynching: Ghulam Nabi Azad slams BJP

Hitting out at BJP's idea of 'new-India', Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member requested the government to keep new India to themselves and give us our old India.

Ghulam Nabi Azad's comments have come after Jharkhand lynching incident where a 22-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by the locals on suspicion of theft.

Slamming the BJP-led government, Ghulam Nabi said, "Keep your New India to yourself but return our old India where there was a culture of love and ...where there was no lynching and no hatred...Where Hindu and Muslims used to feel the pain of each other."

"Give us that 'old-India' back when there was no hatred, no lynching, where all communities used live like friends and were ready to sacrifice their lives for each other," Ghulam Nabi Azad said.

Earlier in the day, Ghulam Nabi lashed out at the government over Jharkhand lynching incident and said, "Jharkhand has become a factory of lynching and violence. Dalits and Muslims are killed there every week. PM, we are with you in the fight of 'Sabka saath sabka vikas' but it should be there for people to see it. We can't see it anywhere."

Under the 'New India', humans are afraid of humans, those glorifying killers of Mahatma Gandhi are in the ruling party and hatred and lynchings are at its peak, Ghulam Nabi alleged.

Speaking on the motion of thanks to the President's address in Rajya Sabha, leader of the opposition, Azad, said unemployment is at all time high and heinous crime like rape on minors are abnormally on the rise.

Launching a scathing attack on the government and its policies, Azad said a party could win elections on divisive policies but the "Nation stood defeated".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House during Azad's address.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)