KCR-led TRS govt to demand ‘Bharat Ratna’ for former PM PV Narasimha Rao

Headlines

Weather update: IMD issues red alert in 16 states amid heavy rainfall, check latest forecast here

Taapsee Pannu shares hilarious video of comedians roasting her on 36th birthday, asks 'baahar police toh nahi aayi'

Meet India's richest billionaire in service sector who co-founded Rs 99,278 crore company, his net worth is...

Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 tomorrow

Zoya Akhtar reveals she was trolled for delay in Made In Heaven season 2: 'No matter what I post...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Weather update: IMD issues red alert in 16 states amid heavy rainfall, check latest forecast here

Dream Girl 2 Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana is back as 'Pooja', Ananya Panday shines as 'Pari'

OMG 2 gets 'Adults Only' certificate, Kartik Aaryan shares first look from Chandu Champion, Bigg Boss OTT 2 Nominations & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, Aug 1

Diabetes to weight loss: Health benefits of Dalia

Top 10 companies with highest market cap

AI reimagines Marvel superheroes in retro avatars

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Dream Girl 2 Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana is back as 'Pooja', Ananya Panday shines as 'Pari'

OMG 2 gets 'Adults Only' certificate, Kartik Aaryan shares first look from Chandu Champion, Bigg Boss OTT 2 Nominations & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, Aug 1

Haryana Violence: Communal Clashes in Nuh Leave Many Dead, Hundreds Injured, But Why? | Explained

Taapsee Pannu shares hilarious video of comedians roasting her on 36th birthday, asks 'baahar police toh nahi aayi'

Zoya Akhtar reveals she was trolled for delay in Made In Heaven season 2: 'No matter what I post...'

Dream Girl 2 trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana's Pooja has to give 'sabse dangerous performance' in marriage to 'Shah Rukh'

HomeIndia

India

KCR-led TRS govt to demand ‘Bharat Ratna’ for former PM PV Narasimha Rao

"We will discuss the greatness of PV and his achievements in the Assembly. We have decided to have a comprehensive debate on PV. We will pass a resolution urging conferring of Bharat Ratna on PV," KCR said.

article-main
Latest News

Prasad Bhosekar

Updated: Aug 29, 2020, 05:18 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a blow to the beleaguered Congress party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday announced that in the forthcoming Legislature sessions, a resolution will be passed demanding ‘Bharat Ratna’ for former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao.

At a review meeting held at chief minister's official residence on PV Narsimha Rao’s birth centenary celebrations, it was also decided to name Hyderabad's Necklace Road surrounding the Hussain Sagar lake as PV Gnana Marg.' The chief minister also announced the establishment of PV Memorial in Hyderabad.

“PV Narasimha Rao is a symbol of Telangana's existence. We will discuss the greatness of PV and his achievements in the Assembly. We have decided to have a comprehensive debate on PV. We will pass a resolution urging conferring of Bharat Ratna on PV. We have decided to install a portrait of PV in the Assembly. We will request the Centre to install a Portrait of PV in the Parliament. We will ask the centre to rename the Central University of Hyderabad, which was established by PV in Hyderabad, as PV Narasimha Rao Central University. We will also pass a resolution in the Assembly in this regard,” CM K Chandrashekar Rao said. 

“When land was the only resource for people to have their employment and earnings, PV as Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh then had implemented land reforms daringly. This resulted in having 93 per cent small and medium level farmers in the Telangana state now,” the CM added.

Following decisions were taken at the Committee meeting taken on Friday:

-Necklace road to be renamed as PV Gnana Marg. Create beautiful gardens all along the road and install PV’s idol.

-Develop Laknepally, the village where PV was born and Vangara village where he grew up as tourist spots. 

-Create a PV Memorial in Hyderabad, which should be on par with the international level. The Memorial should showcase and reflect the great contributions made by multifaceted personality PV in various fields. The government to identify a proper place for this.

-Proposal to UNESCO to confer awards in the name of PV to those made rich contributions in the fields of literature, science and technology. The Telangana State government would arrange for the cash prize.

-PV Centenary celebrations should be held countries worldwide. Already arrangements are being made to conduct them in the US, Singapore, South Africa, Malaysia, Mauritius, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and other countries. Prepare a schedule for other countries also. 

-PV had excellent personal relations with several world leaders when he was the external affairs minister and later as PM. Former US President Bill Clinton, Former UK PMs John Major, Cameroon etc., Invite them and ensure their participation in the Centenary celebrations.

-The CM to personally write invitation letters to the President, PM, CMs of various states and request them to participate in the celebrations. 

-Install PV’s idol in Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi. Since PV had an affinity with Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Punjab and Tamil Nadu states and leaders there, organise the celebrations in these states also. 

-The unpublished writings of PV should be published by the Telangana Sahitya Academy. Bring in a Souvenir with articles published in several newspapers and magazines. Bring in a special book compiling PV speech, interviews and other such material. A Coffee Table Book on PV’s life should be published.

-The Cultural Affairs department should organise a Photo Exhibition to showcase PV’s life and times. This exhibition should be held along with the festivals and special food on a level akin to the Telangana Celebrations.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Haryana: Mobile internet suspended, Section 144 imposed after violent clashes erupt during religious procession in Nuh

Meet Mumbai's richest woman with Rs 60,000 crore net worth, know her business, Ratan Tata connection, her husband was...

Meet man who slept on station, started with Rs 1000, now runs Rs 36000 crore company, know his net worth, business

NEET UG Counselling 2023: From Karnataka to Maharashtra, check state-wise registration dates, MBBS seats

Uttar Pradesh: 15-year-old student stabbed to death by classmate after scuffle breaks between them

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE