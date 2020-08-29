KCR-led TRS govt to demand ‘Bharat Ratna’ for former PM PV Narasimha Rao

"We will discuss the greatness of PV and his achievements in the Assembly. We have decided to have a comprehensive debate on PV. We will pass a resolution urging conferring of Bharat Ratna on PV," KCR said.

In a blow to the beleaguered Congress party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday announced that in the forthcoming Legislature sessions, a resolution will be passed demanding ‘Bharat Ratna’ for former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao.

At a review meeting held at chief minister's official residence on PV Narsimha Rao’s birth centenary celebrations, it was also decided to name Hyderabad's Necklace Road surrounding the Hussain Sagar lake as PV Gnana Marg.' The chief minister also announced the establishment of PV Memorial in Hyderabad.

“PV Narasimha Rao is a symbol of Telangana's existence. We will discuss the greatness of PV and his achievements in the Assembly. We have decided to have a comprehensive debate on PV. We will pass a resolution urging conferring of Bharat Ratna on PV. We have decided to install a portrait of PV in the Assembly. We will request the Centre to install a Portrait of PV in the Parliament. We will ask the centre to rename the Central University of Hyderabad, which was established by PV in Hyderabad, as PV Narasimha Rao Central University. We will also pass a resolution in the Assembly in this regard,” CM K Chandrashekar Rao said.

“When land was the only resource for people to have their employment and earnings, PV as Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh then had implemented land reforms daringly. This resulted in having 93 per cent small and medium level farmers in the Telangana state now,” the CM added.





Following decisions were taken at the Committee meeting taken on Friday:

-Necklace road to be renamed as PV Gnana Marg. Create beautiful gardens all along the road and install PV’s idol.

-Develop Laknepally, the village where PV was born and Vangara village where he grew up as tourist spots.

-Create a PV Memorial in Hyderabad, which should be on par with the international level. The Memorial should showcase and reflect the great contributions made by multifaceted personality PV in various fields. The government to identify a proper place for this.



-Proposal to UNESCO to confer awards in the name of PV to those made rich contributions in the fields of literature, science and technology. The Telangana State government would arrange for the cash prize.

-PV Centenary celebrations should be held countries worldwide. Already arrangements are being made to conduct them in the US, Singapore, South Africa, Malaysia, Mauritius, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and other countries. Prepare a schedule for other countries also.

-PV had excellent personal relations with several world leaders when he was the external affairs minister and later as PM. Former US President Bill Clinton, Former UK PMs John Major, Cameroon etc., Invite them and ensure their participation in the Centenary celebrations.

-The CM to personally write invitation letters to the President, PM, CMs of various states and request them to participate in the celebrations.

-Install PV’s idol in Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi. Since PV had an affinity with Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Punjab and Tamil Nadu states and leaders there, organise the celebrations in these states also.

-The unpublished writings of PV should be published by the Telangana Sahitya Academy. Bring in a Souvenir with articles published in several newspapers and magazines. Bring in a special book compiling PV speech, interviews and other such material. A Coffee Table Book on PV’s life should be published.

-The Cultural Affairs department should organise a Photo Exhibition to showcase PV’s life and times. This exhibition should be held along with the festivals and special food on a level akin to the Telangana Celebrations.