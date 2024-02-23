Twitter
Kashi saw 'damru' of development playing in last 10 years: PM Modi at BHU in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked Lord Mahadev's blessings in Kashi while affirming that his constituency had witnessed the 'damru' of development playing in the last 10 years.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked Lord Mahadev's blessings in Kashi while affirming that his constituency had witnessed the 'damru' of development playing in the last 10 years. "Kashi is the capital of all knowledge, today that power and form of Kashi is emerging again. This is a matter of pride for the whole of India. We all are just instruments, the one who does it in Kashi is Mahadev. Wherever there are blessings of Mahadev, that earth becomes prosperous," PM Modi said while addressing a gathering at BHU in Varanasi.

"Right now, Mahadev is very happy. So with his blessings, in 10 years, Kashi saw the 'damru' of development playing in all directions," he added. "People from all over the country and even from every corner of the world come to Kashi in search of knowledge, research and peace. People from every province, every language, every dialect, every custom have come and settled in Kashi," he said.

The Prime Minister asserted that the country will give a new pace to development in the next five years."In the next five years, the country will give a new pace to development with this confidence, the country will create new patterns of success and this is Modi's guarantee," PM Modi said."Kashi is going to be beautified. Roads will be built, bridges will be built, buildings will also be built but here I have to beautify the people, beautify every heart and beautify it by becoming a servant, beautify it by becoming a companion," he added. 

He said that when India has been hailed for its prosperity, it is not only the economy but also cultural, spiritual and social prosperity that's been lauded."There was a time when India's prosperity story was told all over the world. It was not only India's economic strength that was behind this. Behind this was our cultural prosperity, social and spiritual prosperity as well," the Prime Minister said."Our pilgrimage places like Kashi and our temples like Vishwanath Dham used to be the sacrificial places for the progress of the nation," he added.He said that the temples not only hosted a spiritual atmosphere but also were 'streams of literature and music'."Here meditation was also done and debates were also held. Dialogues and research also took place here. There were sources of culture here as well as streams of literature and music," the Prime Minister said."Kashi is also the city of Shiva, it is also the land of Buddha's teachings. Kashi is also the birthplace of Jain Tirthankaras and Adi Shankaracharya also attained enlightenment from here," he said.

"New Kashi has emerged as the inspiration for new India", he further said.The Prime Minister also presented prizes to winners of Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita at BHU in Varanasi.Addressing the students present at the gathering, the Prime Minister said, "I hope that the youth coming out from here will become the flag bearers of Indian knowledge, tradition and culture all over the world."The Prime Minister congratulated all winners of the competition and also extended wishes to their parents on their wards' win.He further affirmed that Kashi is empowered by the young generation.

"The Kashi which is called more ancient than the time itself, its identity is being empowered by the young generation responsibly. This scene satisfies my heart, makes me feel proud and also gives the confidence that the youth will take the country to new heights on Amrit Kaal," PM Modi said.PM Modi also got pictures clicked with the students at BHU in Varanasi. He walked up to the students in the audience and exchanged brief pleasantries. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

