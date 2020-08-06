Karnataka rains: CM Yediyurappa asks ministers to tour rain-hit areas, sanctions Rs 50 crore

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday directed the district in-charge ministers to take precautionary measures in the wake of heavy rainfall across the state. He instructed the ministers to remain in their constituencies and tour the damaged areas.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who is currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection in Bengaluru, has ordered the immediate release of Rs 50 crore for emergency relief.

"I have already ordered release of Rs 50 crores for emergency relief works in rain-hit districts and asked Ministers to take decisions about works that need to be immediately carried out in the affected areas. Assured them of additional funds for relief work, if required," read the CMO statement.

India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in a number of districts in the state.

A red alert has been announced in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Chickamagalur, Shivamogga, Kodagu, and Hassan due to heavy rainfall in the region from last two-three days, said CS Patil, Director, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bengaluru.

The Cauvery river in Kodagu district has crossed the danger level and is rising, according to the state water commission. This is the third consecutive year that Kodagu is facing floods and landslides.

Recently, the state government had said it has identified 1,989 villages and over 51 lakh people in 19 districts as flood-prone.