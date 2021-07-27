Karnataka new Chief Minister: Meeting of MLAs underway, all eyes on these two names

A day after the resignation of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, the meeting of legislators to choose the new CM has started in the state capital Bengaluru. To attend the meeting, BJP observers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy have reached the city. Besides, BJP's state in-charge Arun Singh also reached Bengaluru in the afternoon.

Sources cited by Zee News have claimed that it is almost certain the new CM will be from the Lingayat community. The two names that are being discussed are Basavaraj Bommai and Arvind Bellad.

Bommai, 61, is the state home minister and is close to Yeddyurappa. He is an engineer by profession, he has been a minister in both cabinets of Yeddyurappa. He left the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) and joined BJP in the year 2008 and has remained in the party since then. He understands the policies of BJP very well and does not shy away from following any decision as per the party rules.

On the other hand, Basavaraj Bommai is soft-spoken and has a great command over his language. He is proficient in all three languages â€‹â€‹Kannada, Hindi and English. He is believed to have good relations with Amit Shah. The only thing that goes against Bommai is that he is not from the RSS. Before joining the BJP, he had been MLA from Janata Dal Secular twice.

It is being said that the new Chief Minister is likely to take oath on Wednesday and the cabinet will be formed after a while. Sources have informed that the party high command is in no mood to waste any time in the process of announcing a new chief minister.

On Monday, Yediyurappa had resigned as Karnataka Chief Minister. He was seen breaking down on the stage just before the announcement.

"I have debt to pay back to the people of Karnataka. I told officers and MLAs that people have lost trust in all of us. We should work harder and in a clean honest way. Many officials are honest. All should become that. Bangalore is being developed into a world-class city," he had said.