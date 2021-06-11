Karnataka lockdown news: Restrictions to be eased in Bengaluru, 19 districts from Monday - Check full list of relaxation

After nearly two months of complete shutdown across the state, the Karnataka government on Thursday decided to ease lockdown restrictions in Bengaluru Urban and 19 other districts from the morning of June 14 following a significant drop in fresh cases.

The government decided to continue tough lockdown restrictions in the remaining 11 districts till June 21 since the positivity rate in those areas is still high.

The concessions in 20 districts include operation of cabs and autorickshaws (with a maximum of two passengers per ride), the opening of essential shops between 6 am and 2 pm (they currently close at 10 am), parks to stay open from 5 am to 10 am, all industries can function with 50% of the staff and street vendors can do business from 6 am to 2 pm.

Karnataka in the last 24 hours reported 11,042 new cases of COVID-19 and 194 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 27,39,290 and the toll to 32,485. Bengaluru Urban logged 2,191 new cases, as the city saw 4,846 discharges and 47 deaths.

What's allowed

All industries have been permitted to operate with 50% staff strength. Garment industries can operate with 30% staff strength.

Shops selling essential goods have been permitted to operate between 6 am and 2 pm. Earlier they were allowed only till 10 am.

All construction activities will be permitted. Suppliers of construction materials like cement, steel etc have also been allowed to open their shops.

Parks will be opened from 5 am to 10 am.

Street vendors can do their business from 6 am to 2 pm.

Auto and taxis are allowed to ply with a maximum of two passengers.

Important departments of the government can operate with 50% staff.

Hotels and restaurants will continue to do parcel service.

Bars will be open for takeaways till 2 pm.

However, the government decided to continue with the 7 pm-5 am curfew across the state, including in 20 districts that have lockdown relaxations from next Monday. The weekend curfew will come into effect from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday.