Karnataka: 7-time MLA Roshan Baig suspended from Congress after calling KC Venugopal a 'buffoon'

Displaying a strict stance regarding comments against the party, the Congress on Tuesday suspended Karnataka MLA Roshan Baig for 'anti-party activities' after he had called the state-in-charge KC Venugopal a 'buffoon' and criticised a few others in the party as well.

In a press release, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) stated that the "All India Congress Committee (AICC) has approved the proposal sent by KPCC to take action against... Roshan Baig... on account of his anti-party activities."

The statement to the press also confirmed that Baig had been suspended from the party "with immediate effect", on the basis of an inquiry conducted on the matter of his behaviour.

According to reports, the senior Congressman had earlier hit out on a few of his colleagues for the party's poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha polls, describing state-in-charge K C Venugopal as a "buffoon" and KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao as "immature" and a "flop show".

He even went on to call former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah "arrogant".

Roshan Baig's name had earlier surfaced in connection with a multi-crore Ponzi scheme fraud, when Mansoor Khan, owner of a local firm IMA Jewels, disappeared after alleging the Congressman in an audio tape of taking money illegally. The legislator, however, had denied any involvement.

KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao said that Baig's alleged connection with IMA Jewels would also be brought to the attention of central leadership for further action.

It was reported that the seven-time MLA and former minister had been displeased with the party for some time, ever since he wasn't included in the state cabinet of the coalition government headed by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.