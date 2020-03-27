Kabul Gurudwara attack was 'revenge for Kashmir', says ISIS

The Islamic state in a fresh statement has said that the attack on a Sikh temple in Kabul was revenge for Kashmir.

In a statement issued through its Amaq News Agency, it said that the attack was carried out as an act of revenge for Kashmiri Muslims without elaborating further.

The ISIS has also named Kabul attacker, who massacred 25 Sikh worshippers inside a Gurudwara two days ago, as Abu Khalid Al-Hindi. The 'Al-Hindi' attached to the name suggests that the attacker could be from India.

The magazine, Al Naba, published a picture of the attacker in the latest issue of its weekly Arabic magazine.

In May 2019, the Islamic State announced through its Amaq News Agency that it has established its first “province” in India.

At least 27 people were killed in Afghanistan's capital Kabul early morning on Tuesday after a Sikh Gurudwara was attacked by terrorists in the Shor Bazar area.

This is the deadliest attack since a peace deal was signed between the US and Taliban in Doha on February 29 this year, where the US has agreed to completely withdraw its troops from Afghanistan. At the same time, Pakistan has taken advantage of this opportunity to help terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan.

