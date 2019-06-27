JoSAA Counselling 2019: Seat allotment list for round 1 of counselling released, check status at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA released seat allotment list for round 1 of counselling for candidates who appeared for the JEE- Main and JEE- Advanced Examination on June 27

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has announced the seat allotment list for round 1 of counselling for candidates who appeared for the JEE-Main and JEE-Advanced Examination on June 27. Interested candidates can check their status on the official website- https://josaa.nic.in/webinfocms/Public/home.aspx.

Steps to check the seats in 1st list:

1. Visit the official website- https://josaa.nic.in/webinfocms/Public/home.aspx.

2. Under the 'Current Events' section click on link 'Closing and opening rank and seat allotment statistics'

3. Click on 'closing and opening rank' link to look at the opening JEE-Main AND JEE- Advanced ranks for Universities accredited to JoSAA.

Candidates who qualified for the JoSAA round 1 seat allotment will need to report to the centres from June 28 to July 2 from 10 AM to 5 PM.

The seat allotment list for Round 2 will be available on the official website on July 3.

The exams for JEE-Main and JEE-Advanced exams were held on May 27.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2019 has been set up by the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 107 institutes for the academic year 2019-20.

This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 25 IIITs and 28 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).