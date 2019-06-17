JoSAA begins seat allocation for IITs and NITs @josaa.nic.in

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), the government body that allocates seats for admissions to the IITs and NITs of the country, has commenced the candidate registration process for the academic year 2019-2020 at their official website, josaa.nic.in.

This includes admissions to 107 institutes under the JoSAA, made through a single platform. In addition to the 23 IITs and 31 NITs, it also includes 25 IIITs and 28 Other Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).

All candidates who appeared for JEE (Main) and JEE (Advanced) 2019 are eligible to register for their seat allocation in the respective participating institutes - the NIT+ institutes for the JEE (Main) candidates and the IITs for the JEE (Advanced) candidates.

After the candidates submit their choices on June 21, a mock seat allocation list will be released on June 22. The final admissions will be based according to the JEE (Advanced) 2019 results.

The schedule of events for JoSAA 2019 are as follows (data generated from the JoSAA official website):

April 30 - Announcement of JEE (Main) 2019 Ranks

June 14 - Announcement of JEE (Advanced) 2019 Results

June 16 - Candidates who would write Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) can fill their choices starting from June 21

June 22 - Display of Mock Seat Allocation - 1 based on the choices filled-in by candidates on June 21

June 24 - Display of Mock Seat Allocation - 2 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on June 23

June 25 - End of candidate registration and choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA

June 26 - Reconciliation of data, seat allocation, verification and validation

June 27 - July 18 - Seat allocation and display of seats filled / availability status (for all the rounds).

June 28 - July 19 - Document verification and acceptance of seat by reporting at reporting centers/admitting institutes (for all the rounds).