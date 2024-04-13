Twitter
India

Jorhat Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check key candidates, date of voting and other important details

In the past, the Congress was the dominating party on this seat. But lately, the BJP has been doing better on this crucial Assam seat.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Apr 13, 2024, 04:51 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

Image source: X/@ToponKumarGogo1/@GauravGogoiAsm
The Lok Sabha elections in Assam’s Jorhat will be held on April 19. Jorhat is a big area with 12 assembly segments. In the past, the Congress was the dominating party on this seat. But lately, the BJP has been doing better on this crucial Assam seat.

Past results

In the last election in 2019, Topon Kumar Gogoi from the BJP won. He defeated Sushanta Borgohain from the Congress by a huge margin. 

Who are the key candidates this time?

This time, Gaurav Gogoi from the Congress will try to win the seat back from Topon Kumar Gogoi.

All about Jorhat

Jorhat is known for its many schools and colleges. There's the National Institute of Design and the North East Institute of Science and Technology, among others. It's also a big center for tea research and has many universities and colleges for different subjects.

The BJP wants to keep control of Jorhat, while the Congress wants to take it back. The election will be held on April 19, and the results will be out on June 4. The Congress has won Jorhat 10 times in the past, while the BJP has won it twice. So, both parties are working hard to win this important seat.

