JNU Entrance Exam Results 2019: Results out for PhD, MPhil exams at admissions.jnu.ac.in

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has declared the results for the entrance examination to 36 Mphil and PhD courses which were conducted last month. The results have been released on JNU's admissions website - admissions.jnu.ac.in. Students who appeared in the exam seeking admission into MPhil and PhD courses can check their results by following these steps.

Steps to check JNU result:

1. Click on the official website: admissions.jnu.ac.in

2. In the 'News and Events' section, click on the link "JNUEE2019 Results declaration begins for 36 MPhil. and PhD courses. More results to be announced shortly".

3. Enter User Id and password

5. Your result will appear

6. Take a print out for further reference

The entrance examination for MPhil and PhD courses was conducted from May 27, 2019, to May 30, 2019, for a total of 1043 seats. The exams were conducted in 127 cities.

According to the notification of the University Grants Commission (UGC), the selection process for the MPhil & PhD program will be based on an entrance exam followed by viva voce subjective evaluation. The entrance exam score will carry 70% weightage and viva on subject evaluation will be of rest 30%.

JNU is a world-renowned centre for teaching and research established in June 1970. JNU was ranked no 3 among all universities in India by the National Institutional Ranking Framework, Government of India, in 2016 and no 2 in 2017. JNU also received the Best University Award from the President of India in 2017.