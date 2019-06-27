JNU 2019 PG results released: check results at ntajnu.nic.in

JNU 2019 PG results released at ntajnu.nic.in

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) released the results for Post Graduate entrance exams on Thursday, June 27. Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) exam results were released on its official website jnu.ac.in and ntajnu.nic.in.

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the JNUEE examinations for Undergraduate, Post Graduate and research programmes in May this year.

The entrance examinations of JNU 2019 admission were conducted between May 27 to May 30, 2019.

Steps to check the PG results:

1. Visit the official website- ntajnu.nic.in

2. Click on the link ' Results of MA/MSC/MCA for the Academic Year 2019-20'

3. Fill in the user-id and password

4. The result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result for future reference

JNU is a world-renowned centre for teaching and research established in June 1970. JNU was ranked no 3 among all universities in India by the National Institutional Ranking Framework, Government of India, in 2016 and no 2 in 2017. JNU also received the Best University Award from the President of India in 2017.

On June 23 Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) had declared the results for the entrance examination to 36 Mphil and PhD courses which were conducted last month. The results were released on JNU's admissions website.