JNU 2019 PG results released: check results at ntajnu.nic.in

Headlines

Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, Vir Das bag nominations at International Emmy Awards 2023

Gautam Gambhir breaks silence on Kapil Dev's viral 'kidnapping' video: Unveiling the truth

Nithya Menen shuts down rumours of 'being harassed by Tamil actor', slams media portal: 'How much wrong we do'

DNA TV Show: Hardeep Nijjar’s murder a state-sponsored act or result of Canadian gang war?

The Vaccine War can be a timely celebration of female trailblazers in a country starved of stories of hope

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, Vir Das bag nominations at International Emmy Awards 2023

Gautam Gambhir breaks silence on Kapil Dev's viral 'kidnapping' video: Unveiling the truth

The Vaccine War can be a timely celebration of female trailblazers in a country starved of stories of hope

5 most awaited web-series to watch out for

Prominent players ruled out of world Cup 2023

8 Benefits of hibiscus for skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Legendary actor Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award

EP 2: Rohit Sharma | Players To Watch Out For In The Cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Asian Games 2023: India shatters world record, shooters win first gold in 10m air rifle team event

Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, Vir Das bag nominations at International Emmy Awards 2023

Nithya Menen shuts down rumours of 'being harassed by Tamil actor', slams media portal: 'How much wrong we do'

12th Fail: Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film trailer to be attached with Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War

HomeIndia

India

JNU 2019 PG results released: check results at ntajnu.nic.in

JNU 2019 PG results released at ntajnu.nic.in

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 27, 2019, 10:24 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) released the results for Post Graduate entrance exams on Thursday, June 27. Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) exam results were released on its official website jnu.ac.in and ntajnu.nic.in.

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the JNUEE examinations for Undergraduate, Post Graduate and research programmes in May this year.

The entrance examinations of JNU 2019 admission were conducted between May 27 to May 30, 2019.

Steps to check the PG results:

1. Visit the official website- ntajnu.nic.in

2. Click on the link ' Results of MA/MSC/MCA for the Academic Year 2019-20'

3. Fill in the user-id and password

4. The result will be displayed on the screen 

5. Download the result for future reference

JNU is a world-renowned centre for teaching and research established in June 1970. JNU was ranked no 3 among all universities in India by the National Institutional Ranking Framework, Government of India, in 2016 and no 2 in 2017. JNU also received the Best University Award from the President of India in 2017.

On June 23 Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) had declared the results for the entrance examination to 36 Mphil and PhD courses which were conducted last month. The results were released on JNU's admissions website. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shailesh Lodha makes shocking claims against TMKOC producer Asit Modi: 'He called everyone his servant, tried to...'

Here’s why K Annamalai, ex-IPS, IIM grad is BJP’s favourite after AIADMK’s split from NDA

Explained: How Khalistani extremists are spreading their agenda by investing in movies, sports

Bengaluru Bandh on Sept 26: Holiday declared in schools, colleges; check details

This husband-wife duo left high paying jobs, formed Rs 100 crore firm with Ratan Tata’s help; net worth is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE