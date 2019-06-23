Trending#

J&K: Two terrorists killed by security forces in Keegam area, Shopian; encounter underway

The encounter is still underway.


Photo: ANI

J&K: Two terrorists killed in Shopian, encounter underway

Updated: Jun 23, 2019, 07:47 AM IST

At least two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Daramdora area of Keegam in South Kashmir. The encounter is still underway.

The security forces have cordoned off the area and search for more terrorists is underway.

So far, no security personnel has been injured.

On Saturday, at least one terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Boniyar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Security forces had neutralised one Pakistani terrorist having links with terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). The terrorist was identified after his body was recovered by security forces after an encounter took place on June 11 in Bomai area of Sopore in Baramulla district.

The encounter had broken out between terrorists and the troops of 177, 179 and 92 Battalion of CRPF, SOG Sopore, 22 Rashtriya Rifles  

(More details awaited ...)

