J&K: Two terrorist associates arrested in Sopore; arms and ammunition recovered

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police on Monday claimed to have arrested two terrorist associates from north Kashmir’s Sopore village and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

A police official confirming this said that during border checking at Darpora Bomai which was laid by a joint team of Army’s 22 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), SOG Sopore, CRPF 92,179 Battalion arrested two terrorist associates.

They were identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Mir and Mohammad Shafi Bhat. The security forces also recovered one Hand Grenade and 20 AK-47 rounds from their possession.

A case FIR No. 63 / 2020 U/S 7/25 IA Act, 18, 23, 38, 39 ULA (P) Act has been registered in the Bomai Police Station in this regard.