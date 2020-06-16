J&K: Three terrorists gunned down in encounter at Shopian's Turkwangam

Headlines

'Don't pick him if...': Ex-BCCI selector criticizes KL Rahul's inclusion in Indian team for Asia Cup 2023

Bharti Singh reveals her fees reduced post-pandemic, says ‘main 1 lakh leti thi, par ab…’

Salaar advance bookings cross Rs 1 crore in US 36 days before release, Prabhas film neck and neck with SRK's Jawan

Aadhaar-based payment compulsory for MGNREGS workers by August 31, 2023

BRICS Summit explained: Which countries are part of BRICS? Is Pakistan also joining the global summit?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Don't pick him if...': Ex-BCCI selector criticizes KL Rahul's inclusion in Indian team for Asia Cup 2023

Bharti Singh reveals her fees reduced post-pandemic, says ‘main 1 lakh leti thi, par ab…’

Salaar advance bookings cross Rs 1 crore in US 36 days before release, Prabhas film neck and neck with SRK's Jawan

Before King of Kotha, 7 must-watch movies of Dulquer Salmaan

Benefits of cashew nuts

Benefits of sunflower seeds

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

Chandrayaan 3 | ‘India takes a walk on moon’: Rover Pragyan ramps down Lander Vikram

Gujarat: 28 hospitalised after toxic gas leakage at a chemical factory, investigation underway

Yevgeny Prigozhin, who rebelled against Putin, presumed dead in a crash, what we know so far

Bharti Singh reveals her fees reduced post-pandemic, says ‘main 1 lakh leti thi, par ab…’

Salaar advance bookings cross Rs 1 crore in US 36 days before release, Prabhas film neck and neck with SRK's Jawan

69th National Film Awards to be announced today, know when and where to watch

HomeIndia

India

J&K: Three terrorists gunned down in encounter at Shopian's Turkwangam

Currently, the identities of the slain terrorists are being ascertained.

article-main
Latest News

Khalid Hussain

Updated: Jul 06, 2020, 11:34 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A counter-terrorism operation, launched on the tip-off of the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police, once again turned out to be successful as three terrorists were gunned down after a search-and-cordon operation in the orchards of the Turkwangam village in south Kashmir's Shopian district earlier today. 

A top police official said, “Three terrorists have been killed so far in the encounter. One more militant could be hiding in the area. The operation is still in progress." 

The official added that on Monday midnight, a cordon-and-search operation was launched in Turkwangam by a joint team of the J&K Police, the Indian Army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). When the suspected area was cordoned off,  the terrorists who were in hiding were asked to surrender, said the police official, adding that the terrorists, however, fired upon the search party thus triggering an encounter. 

Three terrorists have been killed and their bodies retrieved. Currently, the identities of the slain terrorists are being ascertained.

One of these terrorists has now been identified as one Kamran Zahoor Manhas of Shadab Karewa. The Indian Army today said that the commanding officer the 44 RR, Colonel AK Singh, had even tried to call Kamran back into the mainstream, even visiting his house himself and talking to his family but Kamran reportedly paid no heed to these appeals and did not return.

IG Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said, "Three terrorists were killed in the encounter. We will ask people, who are claiming to be their parents, to come and identify the bodies. It was a clean operation, there was no collateral damage."

He added that 94 terrorists have been killed in the year 2020. "Our focus now will be on north Kashmir," he said.

An army statement on this day read, "Op Turkawangam (Shopian). Three terrorists eliminated. Two AK-47 and one INSAS recovered till now. Joint Operation in progress."

Pertinently 23 terrorists, including the three terrorists gunned down in today's ongoing encounter, have so far been killed in the Shopian district this month. The death toll of terrorists in the region is now 98. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Kangu ki bezzati': Ranveer Singh takes indirect dig at Kangana Ranaut, fans say 'rant on Insta coming for you'

PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: Haris Rauf takes fifer as Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 142 runs in Hambantota

Aizen Power Reviews [Fact Exposed] Beware Customer Opinion, Where to Buy & Price

This Deepika Padukone-owned company built her Rs 500 crore net worth; made Purplle, Furlenco, Epigamia profitable

Weather update: IMD issues orange alerts for several states including UP, Bihar, Bengal; details inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE