J&K: Terrorist hideout destroyed in Pulwama; grenades, AK-47 magazines recovered

The terrorist hideout was busted by security forces on Thursday during cordon and search operation in Barsoo village of Awantipora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A police officer told Zee News that search operation is being carried out by a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army.

Acting on the "credible input" about the presence of LeT terrorists in the forest area of Badroo Barsoo, Awantipora police along with Army's 50 Rashtriya Rifles (50) and 130 Battalion of CRPF launched a search in the area on the intervening night of August 12-13.

"During a search in the early morning hours, two hideouts of proscribed outfit Lashkar e Toiba were busted and destroyed," Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Police sources said that several incriminating materials, including 1918 AK 47 rounds, two hand grenades, one Ubgl thrower, four Ubgl grenades, half a bag of ammonium nitrate like substance, five gelatin sticks and crude pipe bomb. Security forces have also recovered Rs 5400, food items, utensils, gas stoves, gas cylinder and other materials from the hideout.

Officials said that terrorists appeared to have left the hideout before the arrival of the raiding party.

A case under Sections 18, 20 and 23 of the ULAP, Section 4 of Explosive Substance Act and 7/25 of the Arms Act was registered at Awantipora police station.

On Wednesday, a terrorist was neutralised in the encounter with security forces in orchards of Kamrazipora village of Pulwama district.

An Indian Army soldier was killed and two soldiers suffered injuries in the encounter.

