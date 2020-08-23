J&K's biggest yoga centre to come up in Udhampur

Jammu & Kashmir's biggest yoga centre is all set to come up in Udhampur's Mantalai.

Jammu & Kashmir's biggest yoga centre is all set to come up in Udhampur's Mantalai. It is being built by National Projects Construction Corporation (NPCC) and is expected to be completed by March 2021. The total cost of the project is Rs 97.82 crore.

What is interesting is that the place was once famous for Dhirendra Brahmachari's yoga centre Aparna, whose dilapidated building still exists at the place. He was also yoga teacher of former PM Indira Gandhi. After Brahmachari's death, the property was taken over by the government of the erstwhile state of J&K.

Deputy Commissioner Udhampur Dr Piyush Singla told WION, "Yoga is part of life. Mantalai area has been famous for yoga activities because of yoga preacher Dhirender Bhramchari. To give a fillip to the area, govt launched international Mantalai yoga centre. Yoga centre will give a fillip to a religious and tourist destination."

When it comes to Mantalai Yoga centre, a pyramid-shaped megastructure is being built. Other than that, houses for tourists, meditation pods, dining block, helipad are other few projects that are coming up. The yoga centre is part of a larger project "integrated development of tourism facility in Mantalai, Sudh Mahadev and Patni top".

At Sudh Mahadev, a cafeteria has been built & at Patni top, a convention centre will be built under the project.

KR Rana, Project management, NPCC who is executing the project said, "Focus is to get tourist. We are trying to expedite the project.

Land for the project was handed over in November 2017 by the then state government. It was to be completed in 36 months, which is November 2020 but got delayed due to COVID-19 crisis.

In the long term, the focus is to even connect the yoga centre in Udhampur to Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra, Jammu.

The yoga centre, spa area and treatment centre can together have 60-70 people at any given time.