J&K: Jawan goes missing after vehicle set ablaze by terrorists in Kulgam; search operation underway

An Indian Territorial Army (TA) soldier has gone missing from Kulgam since Sunday after his vehicle was burnt down. Police officials say terrorists burnt down the vehicle.

A manhunt has been launched to find the missing soldier.

Suspected terrorists on the late night of Sunday set ablaze vehicle of the army man who was returning from his home to his place of posting in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. The police officials suspect that he might have been kidnapped by the terrorists.

Police officials further said terrorists intercepted the vehicle of the soldier from Territorial Army (TA) near Damhal Hanjipora in Kulgam.

The soldier is a resident of Harmain area of Shopian district.

A senior police officer confirmed the incident and said that searches have been launched to trace out the abducted soldier. “Police and security forces are on job to find out the missing soldier.

His family members have been deeply distressed by the situation and are anxiously waiting for his return.