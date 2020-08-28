J&K: IAF saves 7 people caught between floods in Kathua in 34 hours

The security forces on Thursday saved 34 people stranded in different regions of Jammu as several waterbodies have started overflowing due to incessant rains in the past three days.

8 people from Gursai area of Poonch district, seven people from Dhaloti in Kathua district, four at Khanetar-Salotri area, also in Poonch, and 15 mini-bus passengers were rescued by the security forces.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter rescued at least 7 people, almost 34 hours after they got stranded between two streams of Ujh river in Kathua district. Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said told PTI. Following receipt of a message that the seven civilians were trapped, he said an Indian Air Force helicopter of MI-17 Helicopter unit at Jammu was immediately pressed into service to rescue them.

"In a swift daring rescue ops by #Jammu based MI-17 heptr & #Garud Commandoes @IAF_MCC today evng amid incessant rains rescued 7 pers incl 3 women & 3 children stranded on a marooned island inside overflowing river #Ujh south of Dhaloti, #Kathua," PRO Defence Jammu said in a tweet.

Several parts of Jammu and Kashmir has been receiving heavy rains for the last few days, triggering landslides across the Union Territory.

At least four people have died in Jammu region due to rainfall which triggered landslides and flash floods, while dozens of livestock perished in Sangiote village near Balakote in the Poonch district area.

Alert has been sounded in Reasi, Udhampur due to uninterrupted heavy rains while serval people have been rescued from the affected areas.

On Tuesday, three persons, including a woman, were killed in a landslide due to heavy rainfall in Reasi district while a man was killed due to landslide in Rajouri district of Jammu region yesterday.

Jammu and Kashmir national highway is closed for vehicular traffic as several landslides happened at many places near the area.