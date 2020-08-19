J&K: Highest day temperature recorded in August after 39 years in Srinagar, experts worried

The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar, has recorded the highest ever day temperature in August in the last 39 years. The city of Srinagar recorded 35.7 degrees Celsius temperature on Monday, which is more than 6 degrees above the normal in the month. This has set alarm bells ringing among the experts tracking climate change in the region. Similar temperatures were recorded back in 1981.

This has worried the farmers as there has been a deficient rainfall of 54 percent below normal, according to India Meteorological Department data. Similar weather changes have also been noticed in other districts of the valley. Waterbodies have dried up which has also caused the scarcity of drinking water.

"We have received less rainfall and western disturbances haven't impacted, due to which J&K & Ladakh have witnessed deficient rainfall. There has been a sharp increase in the day temperature," Sonam Lotus, Director, IMD, J&K told WION.

A study conducted by Union Ministry of Earth Sciences has already warned about an increase in temperatures in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh due to the melting of glaciers which is a direct impact of climate change. Satellite images have shown a significant impact of climate change on the glaciers in the valley, among them is Shafar Glacier which contributes to the Indus river.

"I wasn't expecting such heatwave here because Kashmir is cooler as compared to Jammu but the heatwave here is intense this year. People from outside think the weather in Srinagar will be cooler like Shimla but its hot here as well," Ishtiyaq Ahmad, non-local said.

Global warming is showing an impact world over, from a small place like Kashmir in India to the Death Valley in the United States where the temperatures of 54.4 degrees Celsius were reported Sunday. World Meteorological Organization says the high temperatures are part of a global trend.

Last year, Jammu and Kashmir surpassed the world in average temperature rise recorded in the last 100 years. Experts are also blaming human-induced activities for the rise in the overall temperature in Jammu and Kashmir.