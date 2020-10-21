J&K govt extends ban on 4G internet services except in two districts, check details

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday prolonged the ban on 4G internet services in the Union Territory till November 12 except for Ganderbal and Udhampur districts..

A notification issued by the Jammu and Kashmir administration read, "The high-speed mobile data services in the districts of Ganderbal and Udhampur shall continue to be made available, while in rest of the districts, the internet speed will be restricted to 2G only."

"While the postpaid sim cardholders shall continue to be provided access to the internet, these services shall not be made available on pre-paid cards unless verified as per the norms applicable for post-paid connections," the notification added.

Earlier, the ban on 4G internet services in J&K was extended from September 30 till October 21.

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir allowed access to 2G mobile internet on prepaid and postpaid phones after a blockade of six months since the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 on August 5 last year in late January this year.

The development came after the Supreme Court on January 10 asked the authorities to review the restrictions in J&K and observed that access to the internet is a fundamental right under Article 19 of the Constitution.

Clampdown on internet services was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir after the Centre's abrogation of provisions of Article 370 on August 5 last year.