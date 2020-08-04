J&K: Curfew imposed in Srinagar on August 4-5 in wake of first anniversary of Article 370 abrogation

There will be curfew/restrictions in Srinagar on August 4 and 5. A series of inputs that have been received suggest that some groups are planning to observe August 5 as 'Black Day'.

District administration Srinagar ordered curfew on August 4 and 5 in the wake of the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.

An order copy issued by Deputy commissioner Srinagar reads “Senior superintendent of Srinagar has reported that a series of inputs have been received suggesting that separatist and Pak sponsored groups are planning to observe 5th August 2020 as Black Day, therein apprehensions of violation action or protests are not ruled out. There are specific inputs about violent protests endangering public life and property,”

Where the report further suggests that in view of restrictions aimed at COVID-19 containment already in place, the movement and assembly of people have been prohibited to avoid spread particularly in wake of the recent spike, Thus, any such mass gathering would be detrimental to efforts related to COVID-19 containment as well.” the order reads

The order further reads, “The report has further made a case that to prevent such violence and loss of life and property, it's imminent to impose curfew in the district."

“Therefore, after having considered the material facts in report and examining the situation in the backdrop of prevailing factors, I, District Magistrate, Srinagar, by virtue of powers vested in me u/s 144 Cr PC hereby order complete restrictions on public movement/curfew in the territorial jurisdiction of District Srinagar.”

However medical emergencies and movement of staff on COVID-19 duty with pass/valid cards shall be exempted from above restrictions.

“Additional Deputy Commissioner (Adm), Srinagar shall deploy one Magistrate each to coordinate implementation in each Police Stations jurisdictions,” the order reads, “These restrictions shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force on 4th and 5th August 2020,” the order said, adding, “Meanwhile, the restrictions previously ordered vide this office order dated 31st July 2020 on account of COVID-19 shall continue thereafter till 8th August unless revised earlier.”